Winter working hours for Public Service offices begin on Monday, 20 September.

Except for essential services that are continuous 24 hours a day, public institution working hours will be between 08.00 – 12.30 and 13.00 – 16.15 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and between 08.00 -12.30 and 13.00 – 17.30 on Thursdays, Yeniduzen reported.

Public officials working in the health services affiliated to the Department of Inpatient Treatment Institutions and the health services affiliated to the Department of Primary Health Care Services will work all days of the week between 08.00 and 16.00.

Working hours of public servants and public health workers working in shifts and rotations will be arranged by their institutions, not exceeding 40 hours per week.

In order to comply with the working hours of the Cyprus Turkish Dockworkers Company; – Famagusta Chief Pilot and Port Authority, – Kyrenia Chief Pilot and Port Authority, – Famagusta Customs Branch Office, – Kyrenia Customs Branch Office on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 08.00 -12.00 and 12.30 -16.15, and on Thursdays 08.00 -12.00 and will work between 12.30 -17.30.

