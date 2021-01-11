The decisions taken on January 4 by the High Committee on Communicable Diseases expired as of last night.

The committee is expected to meet again today.

No official statement has yet been made as to whether the committee will convene, nor is it known whether the decisions taken will be extended or if new ones will replace them.

The committee, which consisted of seven people and which was chaired by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health Ali Çaygür, last met on January 4, took 17-point decisions.

Among the final decisions were articles such as the continuation of the activities of many businesses such as cafes, restaurants, bet offices until 10pm, and the decision to close the taverns, massage rooms, bars, clubs and similar entertainment places until 10 January 2021.

