The leader of the main opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Tufan Erhürman has criticised the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on BRT, Erhürman said that the public had yet to see a plan for the future despite the fact it has been six weeks since the restrictions and lock-down were first introduced.

“Everyone is running out of patience,” he said.

Erhürman also complained about the government’s stance regarding a pandemic hospital.

“First it was the state hospital in Gazimağusa, and then they said it was the Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Lefkoşa. They then moved to the Kolan Hospital and now back to the Nalbantoğlu State Hospital. We are where we were on day one,” he said.

The CTP leader also said that the government had failed to win the public’s confidence.

“Crisis management is all about giving trust and confidence, keeping the public calm. Unfortunately, the government is experiencing serious difficulties in inspiring confidence,” he added.

Erhürman, however, praised the public for adhering to the measures and the efforts of healthcare workers for having averted a major outbreak of cases in the TRNC.

The CTP leader also pointed out that a major economic crisis was awaiting the TRNC following the pandemic.

BRTK