The Supreme Committee on Infectious Diseases has made emergency decisions to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

The Supreme Committee on Infectious Diseases convened at 21:30 on 29/12/2020 because of the increasing number of cases and especially the Covid-19 cases seen in 9 Eylül Primary School. It made an emergency assessment and arrived at the following decisions to stop the spread of the epidemic.

It has been decided to extend the quarantine decisions determined by country until 31 December 2020 until 31 January 2021 at 23:59. People who were reported to be in close contact with the cases at 9 Eylül Primary School were taken to quarantine hotels. It has been decided that all students and students’ families, teachers and school personnel, other than those who are quarantined, remain in house isolation until 10/01/2021. Legal action will be initiated in accordance with the Infectious Diseases Act against those who are found to not comply with the home quarantine rules during inspections. These families will not accept guests to their homes until the specified date. It has been decided that the semester break in all primary and secondary schools in the TRNC will be between 04-15 January 2021 (both dates included). Classroom, study, private lessons and course activities were suspended between 31/12/2020 – 18/01/2021 (including both dates). The exams of students who will participate in international exams between these dates can be held on the condition that Covid-19 measures are taken. Due to the intense increase in cases seen in Southern Cyprus recently, all transitions from 31/12/2020 to 10/01/2021 (including both dates) will be subject to quarantine, except for diplomatic transitions. The permits of people who were allowed to pass without quarantine by the Ministry of Health to work in Southern Cyprus during the New Year period were also canceled until 10/01/2021. It has been decided to impose a curfew from 31/12/2020 until 04/01/2021 (including both dates) from 22:00 at night until 05:00 in the morning. Healthcare workers, law enforcement officials and people on duty will be exempted from this practice. From 31/12/2020 until 03/01/2021 (including both dates) more than 10 people are prohibited from gathering in homes where they do not reside. In addition to the decision on not to hold New Year’s Eve events and all kinds of entertainment activities in open and closed areas, which entered into force by being published in the Official Gazette dated 29/12/2020 and numbered 237, weddings, cinemas until 03/01/2021 , theater, birthday, mass worship, engagement, wedding, mawlid and exhibition etc. It has been decided to add these activities which may not take place.

The committee will meet again on 04.01.2021 and evaluate the situation.

Yeniduzen