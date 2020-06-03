Public bus services will resume on Monday, June 8. A statement made by the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation said that services will start while observing the following rules.

“All vehicles will be disinfected before and after the trip. Drivers and staff will wear masks. All passengers will be required to wear a mask.

“Each vehicle will have a hand disinfectant available during the journey. Each vehicle will be able to accommodate as many passengers. Every vehicle will be ventilated frequently.

“All routes will be frequently inspected by Traffic Department inspectors and Ministry of Health Public Health inspectors.

“The ALO 1181 Transport Line will be active 24/7 for any problem that may arise within this framework.”

Kibris News Agency