Public and private employees will be on leave until 27 March, as part of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Council of Ministers has announced. Additionally, it has been decided that Famagusta Hospital will be designated as a quarantine hospital.

Exceptions to those taking leave will be public the fire brigade, police, civil defence and finance officers.

In particular, services will be closed outside sectors such as supermarkets, petrol stations and pharmacies.

The Council of Ministers has asked that people avoid “going out on the street”, and announced that precautions were being taken ahead of a “State of Emergency“, and it was also announced that the imposing of a curfew will be evaluated.

The Cabinet also decided to ban entry to tourists from all countries, including Turkey; TRNC citizens and those with a work permit are excluded from the ban. It was also learned a decision has been made that that Greek Cypriots were temporarily stopped from crossing to the north.

Those who come to the country from abroad will remain under house supervision for 14 days.

All public officials working in the public sector except police, firefighters, healthcare, civil aviation finance and similar services will be considered to be on administrative leave until 27/03/2020.

In the private sector, all shops, businesses, casinos, night clubs, bet offices, Entertainment centres, etc., except for businesses that produce services within the framework of meeting basic needs such as pharmacies, petrol stations, bakeries and supermarkets. places will be closed until 27/03/2020.

It is obvious that within the framework of these two measures, a large number of our citizens will stay at home and will not feel the need to go out. On the other hand, as the government, we ask that no one goes out to the street unless it is necessary. Also, depending on the developments within the next 48 hours, our Council of Ministers will evaluate the need for a partial or full curfew under section 156.

As of 14/03/2020, 02:00, until 01/04/2020, only TRNC citizens and persons who have legal leave in our country can enter the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus through land, sea and air border gates. Entry to the TRNC is banned until 01/04/2020.

Regardless of which country they comes from, our citizens and people on legal leave who enter our country through land, sea and airport will be monitored and controlled at home for 14 days. For those who do not comply with this, legal action will be initiated under the Communicable Diseases Law No. 45/2018.

Between 14/03/2020 and 01/04/2020, a decision was made to ban gatherings by associations, unions and locals and not to perform mass worship.

It has been decided to use Famagusta State Hospital as a quarantine hospital, and efforts have been increased to provide sufficient personnel, equipment and bed capacity and all kinds of facilities in the hospitals.

