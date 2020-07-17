A legal battle against the embargoes imposed on North Cyprus will be launched, the new board of directors of the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce (KTTO) has declared.

Members of the chamber’s board of directors said that the embargoes had been extended not only politically but also financially, noting that their struggle also had an economic aspect.

The president of the chamber, Turgay Deniz, said that in the near future they will emphasise lobbying and added that they will open an office in the UK in order to expand their scope of work to find a market in post-Brexit Britain. He said that with their legal battle and lobbying against the embargoes, their goal is to make their voices heard.

Deniz also argued that the Brexit process could be turned into an opportunity if well managed, and made specific reference to the volume of trade with the United Kingdom, which he said was severely limited by the European acquis.

He also recalled the letter sent by the chamber to the United Nations complaining that the actions taken by the Greek Cypriots at the border crossing points flouted both the law and human rights. He also reiterated that the opening of the border crossing on Ledra Street/Lokmaci is absolutely necessary for economic relations between the two communities.

Kıbrıs Gazetesi