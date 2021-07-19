Masked protesters attacked the studios of Sigma Media in the south on Sunday evening, also setting fire to cars in the car park, Yeniduzen reported.

On Sunday, a protest was held against the issuing of SafePass in front of the South Cyprus Presidential Palace, a SigmaLive report said. There were clashes between the police and protestors, according to the report.

“The hooded thugs came here after completing their protest at the presidential palace“, said the report on SigmaLive. Dozens of workers at the broadcasting station were attacked, it went on to say.

“The attack on Sigma is a blow to democracy and the rule of law that is not tolerated”, said Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades.

“The state will respond to those who ignore the law. The health, safety and democracy of our citizens will not be left in the hands of irresponsible citizens“, he said.

*South Cyprus has been placed in the ‘red’ category after over 850 new cases of the coronavirus were reported daily in the last two weeks.

The SafePass rule was introduced on July 9 obliging citizens over 12 years of age to possess and present either a vaccination certificate showing that they have had at least one dose of vaccination including completion of a three-week post-vaccination period, or proof that a person has contracted Covid19 in the last six months, or a negative PCR or rapid test within 72-hour hours.

Vaccination rates among the young remain low in many countries, including South Cyprus. [*Ed.]

Yeniduzen