The Turkish Cypriot Construction Contractors Association has warned of traffic delays in Nicosia because of a protest action they will be taking.

The Union said they are protesting against the fact that the Famagusta – Iskele – Yenibogazici Development Plan has not been published. Therefore they intend to drive to the Prime Ministry in their work vehicles from the designated meeting points.

A number of meeting points and the route for contractors and subcontractors to participate in the action have been announced.

A statement issued by the Union read:

“The Turkish Cypriot Construction Contractors Association says that the Famagusta – Iskele – Yeniboğaziçi Zoning Plan has not been published to eliminate the grievances experienced by our members, the employees working in the construction sector and the local people, and to prevent further damage to the country’s economy, with sincerity and good faith. We announce that we have not been able to get results despite our best efforts and that we have had to take this action as a last resort”.

MEETING POINTS

Nicosia, Güzelyurt and Lefke members: 09:00 – Next to Hidden Garden – Between Hamitköy slope and Haspolat circle – In front of Kıbrıs Gazetesi offices.

Famagusta members: 08.30 – Güvercinlik junction

Kyrenia members: 09:00 – Next to Hidden Garden

Scaffolding members: 08:30 – Between the Iskele roundabout and Onur Camping

The activists will set off for Nicosia from the crossroads/ Kıbrıs Gazetesi offices at 10.00, and go to the Prime Ministry, after the banners are hung on the vehicles at the meeting points.

Yeni Duzen