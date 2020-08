The TRNC Highways Department has announced that tenders will be put out to repair subsidence and buckling that has occurred on a 21 km stretch of the Esentepe-Bahçeli-Tatlısu section of the North Shore Road.

The Ministry of Finance has approved the project and the work will be put out to tender.

Road works will include filling and reinforcement of the road, renewing the tarmac, line marking and renewing guard rails.

Kibris News Agency