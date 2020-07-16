PCR tests for Covid-19 can now be obtained in the private health sector, Minister of Health Ali Pilli has announced.

Pilli stated that the PCR tests on passengers who arrived by air were being carried out by the Near East University Hospital and the results were given to the Ministry. He noted that they could have PCR tests in all other competent health facilities.

Pilli stated that if the results of the special tests are positive, those results must be shared with the Ministry of Health.

Near East University (NEU) Hospital announced on social media this morning that PCR tests required for crossing to Southern Cyprus or those who intend to travel abroad were available for 200 TL.

The price stated in the announcement that “PCR tests necessary or needed for any reason, are available at our hospital for 200 TL”.

This announcement has caused some controversy given that the state is charging 300 TL for the same test.

Kibris Postasi