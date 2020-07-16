Latest Headlines

Private PCR Tests Cheaper Than State Tests

2 hours ago
257 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - PCR TestPCR tests for Covid-19 can now be obtained in the private health sector, Minister of Health Ali Pilli has announced.

Pilli stated that the PCR tests on passengers who arrived by air were being carried out by the Near East University Hospital and the results were given to the Ministry. He noted that they could have PCR tests in all other competent health facilities.

Pilli stated that if the results of the special tests are positive, those results must be shared with the Ministry of Health. 

Near East University (NEU) Hospital announced on social media this morning that PCR tests required for crossing to Southern Cyprus or those who intend to travel abroad were available for 200 TL.

 The price stated in the announcement that “PCR tests necessary or needed for any reason, are available at our hospital for 200 TL”.

This announcement has caused some controversy given that the state is charging 300 TL for the same test. 

Kibris Postasi

Related Articles

Photo of Ministry of Health Reduces PCR Test Price

Ministry of Health Reduces PCR Test Price

15 seconds ago
Photo of Covid-19 Leaves 30,000 Unemployed in North Cyprus

Covid-19 Leaves 30,000 Unemployed in North Cyprus

23 hours ago
Photo of Calls to EU to End South’s Block on Border Crossings

Calls to EU to End South’s Block on Border Crossings

1 day ago
Photo of PM Tatar to Testify in Private Jet Investigation

PM Tatar to Testify in Private Jet Investigation

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker