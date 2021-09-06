Private laboratories are resuming PCR and antigen tests from today.

PCR and antigen tests, which have been carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Health for some time and which laboratories have suspended for their own reasons, are starting today after an agreement with the Ministry of Health, Yeniduzen reported.

The ministry announced that laboratories that will perform PCR and antigen tests will be able to obtain test kits by applying to the health ministry as of today.

Addtionally, passengers coming to North Cyprus will be able to fill in the passenger form via the updated AdaPass system at adapass.gov.ct.tr and receive QR codes.

It has been reported that those who have trouble registering with the AdaPass system will be able to fly without registering with the AdaPass system until September 13.

Yeniduzen