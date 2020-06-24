Democratic Party MP Serdar Denktaş, at a plenary session of parliament, read out the police report on the private jet scandal where a party of nine Turkish businessmen and three Russian female escorts arrived in North Cyprus without observing the 14 day quarantine rules. After reading the report, the deputies of all the opposition parties left the room.

The report states that material on the security cameras recorded in relation to the group in question was deleted and the computers were re-formatted. The report also states that the request for the “special flight” was submitted to the Civil Aviation Authority on June 11 and the cabinet had agreed, but the health ministry said in a letter to the Civil Aviation policy department ”that the group could enter the TRNC on the condition that it would remain in quarantine”.

The group was picked up by a Merit Hotel Group courtesy vehicle and taken to the Merit Royal Hotel. Three people from the group went to Kyrenia in a hotel vehicle on the night of June 13, went shopping and had dinner at a restaurant. On the morning of the same day, the director of KOTİTAŞ KIBRIS TURİZM LTD., Kenan Oder took some members of the team in his vehicle to Famagusta, who were accommodated in a hotel in Iskele and the next day underwent a PCR test with negative results at the state hospital in Famagusta. They then had breakfast with the president of the Turkish Cypriot contractors’ union, Cafer Gurcafer, and in the evening, 12 people were taken to Ercan airport in a contractor’s union vehicle and left the TRNC at 10pm on 14 June.

Addressing the assembly, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said that he was saddened by the fact that the issue of private jet continued to be on the agenda. He added that he had been informed in advance of the police report and called the administrative commissioner and told him that he would send the police report as soon as he received it.

Tatar left unanswered the question put to him by the leader of the Republican Party of the Turkish Republic, Tufan Erhuman, who wondered on the basis of which elements of the police report he had dismissed the Minister of Tourism Unal Ustel.

Democratic Party leader Fikri Ataoglou said the deputy prime minister, Kudret Ozersay, had given Tatar time to demand the dismissal of certain individuals. “I’m curious who’s in line now,” Ataoglu said, adding that the Minister of Transport, Toga Atakan, who belongs to the People’s Party as does Ozersay, was also responsible for the matter.

Responding to criticism, Ozerzay rejected allegations of political blackmail to change ministers. “We did not threaten anyone, we gave our views, but the political decision was made by the prime minister,” he said.

Yeniduzen