The school bells rang once again, months after lockdown imposed on March 10 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Orientation training for the kindergarten and primary school 1st and 2nd grades started yesterday. Students in both public and private schools were admitted within the framework of health and safety measures.

Students who went to the school were admitted after their temperatures were taken at the door, parents were not allowed to enter the school. In some private schools, parents took their children to the classroom door and handed them over to their teacher.

Both parents and children used masks when entering the schools. The temperature of everyone who entered the school was measured and disinfectant hand gel was used.

The entrances and exits were adjusted to avoid contact. Parents, who delivered their children to the school, left the building by a separate exit.

In all schools, the seating arrangements in the classrooms ensured that the social distancing rule was followed.

Caught between the need for both health and education, families felt tense at the thought of returning their children to school. Nevertheless, their concerns did not suppress the excitement of the children on their first day back.

However, there was some disappointment when the children saw that they were unable to use the playgrounds which had been taped off.

Additional reports say that while around 75 percent of pupils turned up at school on Monday, that number fell to around 50 percent today.

Minister of National Education and Culture Nazım Çavuşoğlu told the BRT yesterday that orientation training for kindergarten and primary school first and second grades started yesterday, in line with the ministry’s decision. It was announced that older students would receive distance education over the internet from September 1 to September 14. Face-to-face education in classes was delayed for one week on the grounds that this was not suitable for kindergarten and primary school 1st and 2nd grades.

It was stated that face-to-face education would be modified at this time. Students will attend school every day and there will be a maximum of 20 students in classrooms.

Çavuşoğlu noted that the plan was to start face-to-face tuition as of September 14, depending on the course of Covid-19 and random test results, however, no detailed information was given in this regard.

Yeniduzen