Tests for Covid-19 are being carried out at 9 Eylül Primary School in Nicosia, which was closed for a while by the Ministry of Health after three teachers tested positive for the virus.

It was stated that the number of positive cases detected in the school has increased and that three students and two teachers have tested positive.

A statement made by the Ministry of Health yesterday evening, said that “Covid-19 was detected in three teachers at 9 Eylül Primary School and it was decided to close the school for a while in order to have a better contact follow-up due to the fact that these teachers work in various classes“.

The school’s 613 students and 41 teachers are currently being tested.

Yeniduzen