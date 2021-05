The price of domestic bottled gas has gone up again after it was reduced by 5 TL on December 31, 2020.

The cost of a 10 Kg bottle of gas has risen by 5 TL to 90 TL.

Kibris Postasi has supplied the latest price list for bottled gas as follows:

2KG: 18 TL

10KG: 90 TL

15KG; 135 TL

25KG: 225 TL

45KG: 405 TL

Kibris Postasi