“It is unacceptable to issue a bill to [prevent] Turkish Cypriots working in the south“, CTP Deputy Armağan Candan has said.

In a post on social media, Candan pointed out that the workers in the south are frequently tested, and emphasised that the government has to discuss how to prevent this form of victimisation without delay.

He said the following:

“There are approximately 2,000 Turkish Cypriot employees in the south. In the last six months, only two positive cases were seen in those working in the south. This figure cannot even be compared with the number of positive cases that come to our country by air or sea every day. Those who work in the south often take tests. They had tests twice in the last 10 days. They are prevented from going to work with a sudden decision taken yesterday. Today, while trying to meet with the Ministry of Health, they rightly showed their reaction on the street, in the rain. The government has to discuss how to address this grievance without delay. It is unacceptable that the bill affects Turkish Cypriots working in the south.”

Yeniduzen