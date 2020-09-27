Latest Headlines

Presidential Elections Take Place on 11 October

North Cyprus News - VoteVoters go to the polls on 11 October to vote for the 5th President of the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus.

There are six candidates including the incumbent President Mustafa Akinci, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, Former Prime Minister Tufan Erhurman, former Finance Minister Serdar Denktash, and Erhan Arikli, leader of the  Rebirth Party (YDP)

The candidates have recently focused on field campaigns as the election only takes place in two weeks time.

The Supreme Electoral Council has restricted the number of people participating in election campaign meetings, and announced that participants must comply with social distancing measures and wear masks.

The council also has taken safety measures against Covid-19 for polling clerks and voters on election day, announcing that those measures for public health are compulsory and must be complied with.

Increase in Supreme Court Judges

Voters will also be asked for their approval of the amendment to Article 143 of the Constitution, which envisages increasing the number of Supreme Court judges, which is currently eight and has over a thousand cases pending, to 16 permanent judges.

All members of the judiciary agree that with this change, the judiciary will expand its capabilities and its effectiveness will increase.

Kibris Postasi, AA News Agency

