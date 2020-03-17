The presidential elections are to be postponed for six months, Parliamentary Speaker Teberrüken Uluçay has announced.

At a meeting chaired by incumbent President Mustafa Akıncı, the decision was made following a joint request by party leaders and representatives of all political parties represented in the Assembly that the presidential elections be postponed for six months.

Also attending the meeting were leader of the Republican Assembly Teberrüken Uluçay, leader of the National Unity Party (UBP) and Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, President of the Supreme Election Board, Narin Ferdi Şefik, Deputy Prime Minister Republican Turkish Party (CTP) President Tufan Erhürman, Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay Public Prosecutor Behiç Öztürk, People’s Party (HP) Chairman Yenal Sizin, Socialist Democracy Party (TDP) Cemal Özyiğit, Democrat Party (DP) Nicosia MP Serdar Denktaş and Rebirth Party (YDP) Chairman Erhan Arıklı.

Kibris News Agency