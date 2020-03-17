Latest Headlines

Presidential Elections Postponed for Six Months

2 hours ago
6 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Akinci Chairs Cross-Party Meeting
President Akinci Chairs Cross-Party Meeting

The presidential elections are to be postponed for six months, Parliamentary Speaker Teberrüken Uluçay has announced.

At a meeting chaired by incumbent President Mustafa Akıncı, the decision was made following a joint request by party leaders and representatives of all political parties represented in the Assembly that the presidential elections be postponed for six months.

Also attending the meeting were leader of the Republican Assembly Teberrüken Uluçay, leader of the National Unity Party (UBP) and Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, President of the Supreme Election Board, Narin Ferdi Şefik, Deputy Prime Minister Republican Turkish Party (CTP) President Tufan Erhürman, Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay Public Prosecutor Behiç Öztürk, People’s Party (HP) Chairman Yenal Sizin, Socialist Democracy Party (TDP) Cemal Özyiğit, Democrat Party (DP) Nicosia MP Serdar Denktaş and Rebirth Party (YDP) Chairman Erhan Arıklı.

Kibris News Agency

Related Articles

Photo of All Healthy Foreign Tourists to Leave TRNC by Next Week

All Healthy Foreign Tourists to Leave TRNC by Next Week

5 hours ago
Photo of First Two Victims of Coronavirus Recovering

First Two Victims of Coronavirus Recovering

6 hours ago
Photo of Met Office Issues Storm Warning

Met Office Issues Storm Warning

6 hours ago

Events Page Announcement

6 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker