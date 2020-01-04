The TRNC Presidential Elections will be held on 12 April, 2020, and a possible second round on 19 April, 2020, Minister of Economy and Energy Hasan Tacoy has announced.

Tacoy went on to say that “a proposal regarding the election date and constitutional amendments, which had been sent by the Supreme Court, was approved by the Council of Ministers and sent to the Assembly“.

He added that “the aim is to hold a referendum on constitutional amendments on the same day as the presidential elections”.

