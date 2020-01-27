Latest Headlines

Presidential Election Date Announced

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will hold presidential elections on April 26, the country’s Supreme Election Council announced on Friday.

The statement said the pre-election restrictions will start on March 1.

So far, four politicians have announced their candidacy.

These politicians are Prime Minister Ersin Tatar from National Unity Party, Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay as an independent candidate, main opposition Republican Turkish Party leader Tufan Erhurman and leader of Rebirth Party Erhan Arikli.

Turkish Cypriots will go to the polls for the 10th time to elect a president since 1974.

Yeni Şafak

