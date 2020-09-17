The pre-election period for the presidential elections and the referendum that will take place on October 11, 2020, has begun.

The Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) issued a statement on the implementation of the necessary regulations during the pre-election period, which will be valid until October 10.

As part of the measures taken by the Supreme Council of Communicable Diseases and Infections due to Covid-19, the distribution of leaflets and election material, including a sample ballot, will be banned.

The Supreme Electoral Council has decided not to allow pre-election rallies and mass demonstrations of political parties and independent candidates until October 1st.

The ban on posting or pasting announcements and election posters by political parties and independent candidates running in the presidential election begins in the afternoon on the eve of the voting day. The announcement clarifies that the pre-election posters of the candidates prohibit the use of the Turkish flag, the TRNC flag, religious proposals and Arabic letters.

According to the Bayrak TV station Bayrak the Supreme Electoral Council, after a draw, determined the order of the candidates on the ballot, in posters, on television and on the radio, as follows:

1 Ersin Tatar – National Unity Party; (UBP)

2 Tufan Erhurman – Republican Turkish Party; (CTP)

3 Erhan Arikli – Renaissance Party; (YDP)

4 Fuat Tsiner – Nationalist Democracy Party; (MDP)

5 Arif Salih Kirdag – Independent

6 Ahmet Boran – Independent

7 Mustafa Ulas – Independent

8 Alpan Ouz – Independent

9 Kudret Ozersay – Independent

10 Mustafa Akinci – Independent

11 Serdar Denktash – Independent

Vatan