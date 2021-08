The RoC passports belonging to President Ersin Tatar, Erhan Arıklı and Dursun Oğuz and other members of the cabinet or committee involved in decisions made about Marash have been canceled and will not be renewed, according to a decision by the Greek Cypriot Council of Ministers which convened in Troodos, Yeniduzen reported.

The reason for the decision was given that members of the TRNC government had put their names to decisions taken about reopening and developing Varosha/Marash.

Yeniduzen