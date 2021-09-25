LGC News logo

President Tatar To Meet With UNSG Guterres Today

North Cyprus News - Tatar - Guterres - Geneva
President Ersin Tatar – UNSG Antonio Guterres (File Photo)

President Ersin Tatar will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today at 13.15 New York time, Kibris Postasi reported.

On Monday, 27 September,  President Tatar will attend a luncheon with the Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades in honour of UN Secretary-General Guterres. 

Meanwhile, President Tatar has been meeting with representatives of other countries in New York, participating in the work of the UN General Assembly, as well as international organisations and members of the press and media.

Kibris Postasi

