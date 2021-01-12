President Ersin Tatar received the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy Jane Holl Lute at the presidential palace on Monday afternoon.

President Tatar conveyed to Lute the Turkish Cypriot side’s vision in favour of a two-state solution based on sovereign equality and equal international status as well as cooperation with the Greek Cypriot side.

Mrs Lute met with the Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades earlier on Monday morning.

The meetings came ahead of an expected 5 + 1 informal meeting on Cyprus which is planned to be held soon, under the auspices of the UN.

