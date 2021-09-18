President Ersin Tatar left for New York this morning to meet with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at his invitation, Kibris Postasi reported.

Tatar will be having a variety of contacts in New York and at Ercan Airport he said that he stood behind the six-point proposal regarding solving the Cyprus problem.

“We will never enter a process where our ties with the Republic of Turkey will be severed“, he said, adding that the most important thing is the existence and interests of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Six-Point Proposal

1- With the initiative of the UN Secretary-General and the issuing of a new Security Council resolution, the equal international status and equal sovereignty of the two sides will be guaranteed. This new decision to be taken will pave the way for the two states to establish a cooperative partnership.

2- After the equal international status and equal sovereignty to be achieved with the aforementioned decision, the two sides will start a result-oriented, time-limited negotiation process with the UN. These negotiations will aim at a cooperation agreement that the two sides will agree on.

3- These negotiations between the two states will address issues such as EU issues, property, security and border arrangements, and regulate relations.

4-The negotiations will be supported by Turkey, Greece and the UK, and the EU will be able to participate as an observer if needed.

5- If the two states reach an agreement in any context, the two states will recognize each other simultaneously, Turkey, Greece and England will support this.

6- Any agreement to be reached will go to a referendum simultaneously.

President Tatar is expected to return to North Cyprus on September 28 after completing his contacts.

Kibris Postasi