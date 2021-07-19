LGC News logo

President Erdoğan To Address TRNC Assembly Today

North Cyprus News - President Erdogan
[President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan – File Photo]
President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will address an extraordinary convention of the TRNC Assembly this afternoon, Kibris Postasi reported.

The Assembly held its last meeting on 28 June before summer recess.

Meanwhile, the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) and the Communal Democracy Party (TDP), have stated that they will not attend the Assembly meeting where President Erdoğan is scheduled to speak.

The main opposition party, CTP has 12 deputies and the TDP has 3 deputies in parliament.

Kibris Postasi

