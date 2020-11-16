Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was visiting North Cyprus on the occasion of Independence Day, alongside President Ersin Tatar and his wife Sibel, formally opened the new hospital in Nicosia.

President Erdogan arrived in North Cyprus on Sunday, accompanied by his wife Emine and party of high-ranking officials. At the official opening ceremony he said:

“This hospital is the most important sign of solidarity with the TRNC. There are six operating rooms in the hospital. Our hospital has a capacity of 100 beds including 24 intensive care units.

“If we didn’t have this heartfelt union with the TRNC, we wouldn’t have been able to complete this place in as little as 45 days. We completed the 1,008-bed hospitals we put into service in our country in a similar time. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who gave service, especially our Ministry of Health.

“We have a new project. We will bring another 500-bed hospital to TRNC. We will start this investment right after a suitable site is found.

“I am pleased to open a hospital worthy of the Turkish Cypriot people. I hope that our hospital and the ambulances we gave as gifts will be beneficial”.

BRT