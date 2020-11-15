Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, along with his wife Emine Erdogan arrived in North Cyprus. The president’s private jet landed at Ercan Airport at 12.20.

Erdogan, who was accompanied by former Parliamentary Speaker Ismail Kahraman, former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, Minister of National Defense and Minister of Communication, Professor Hulusi Akar was met by President Ersin Tatar.

One hour earlier MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli and his delegation also arrived by private plane on the island.

President Erdogan and his entourage are visiting the TRNC on the 37th anniversary of its declaration of independence.

Kibris Postasi