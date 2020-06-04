Leader of the opposition CTP Tufan Erhürman is asking why the Ministry of Health has not shared data related to

the Covid-19 outbreak in North Cyprus with the Presidency. The same information has been shared with leaders in the South, he said.

Erhürman said that this management approach is unacceptable.

“Mr. President said that the Greek Cypriot side has transmitted the epidemiological data to us in a comprehensive report, but that the Ministry of Health still has not submitted its report containing TRNC data to the Presidency despite constant demands,” Tufan Erhürman also pointed out that the debate on reopening border checkpoints continues.

Erhürman added following:

“No one should try to claim that these problems are caused by the Constitution. Unfortunately, these are problems created despite the constitution, not because of the constitution.

It is not possible to accept this management approach during this period when concerns in health and economy are intense!“

Yeniduzen