Latest Headlines

President Akinci Calls For Solidarity

56 mins ago
54 1 minute read
North Cyprus News - Mustafa Akinci
President Mustafa Akinci

President Mustafa Akıncı said on Sunday that now was the time for solidarity and unity.

Speaking on a Web TV programme, Akıncı responded to criticisms directed against him.

He said that both he and the opposition had been very understanding towards the government during this time of crisis but this did not mean the cabinet should not be criticised.

Akıncı added that any authority or administration which was not open to suggestions or criticisms was bound to make mistakes.

Responding to remarks circulating on social media implying that it was he who wanted the elections to be postponed, President Akıncı reminded that the elections had been postponed and his term extended after the prosecutor’s office had been given legal approval.

He reminded that parliament had approved the decision.

It was not I who requested that the elections be postponed. The government discussed the matter with the political parties and they conveyed their decision to me. If all goes well we can even hold the elections earlier,” he said.

Cyprus News - Drugs imported from South CyprusAkıncı, responding to criticisms concerning medical supplies sent from the south, said this was not the first time health services or medicines had been received from the Greek Cypriot side.

We had cancer medication sent over just a day before the delivery of the supplies,” he said, adding that what was important was finding common ground on humanitarian issues.

Asked about the idea of switching to a presidential system of governance in the TRNC, Akıncı said the issue could be discussed when the time came.

I’ve never said we couldn’t discuss switching to such a system. Are the problems we experience to be solved once we switch to a presidential system? I believe the people’s aspect is more important because it will be the people who will be governing the system,” he stressed.

BRTK

Related Articles

Photo of Turkish Drillship Arriving Cyprus This Afternoon

Turkish Drillship Arriving Cyprus This Afternoon

4 mins ago
Photo of New Case of Coronavirus Found

New Case of Coronavirus Found

5 hours ago
Photo of Police Arrest 65 People For Breaking Curfew

Police Arrest 65 People For Breaking Curfew

2 days ago
Photo of Three New Cases of Covid-19 Detected

Three New Cases of Covid-19 Detected

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker