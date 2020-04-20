President Mustafa Akıncı said on Sunday that now was the time for solidarity and unity.

Speaking on a Web TV programme, Akıncı responded to criticisms directed against him.

He said that both he and the opposition had been very understanding towards the government during this time of crisis but this did not mean the cabinet should not be criticised.

Akıncı added that any authority or administration which was not open to suggestions or criticisms was bound to make mistakes.

Responding to remarks circulating on social media implying that it was he who wanted the elections to be postponed, President Akıncı reminded that the elections had been postponed and his term extended after the prosecutor’s office had been given legal approval.

He reminded that parliament had approved the decision.

“It was not I who requested that the elections be postponed. The government discussed the matter with the political parties and they conveyed their decision to me. If all goes well we can even hold the elections earlier,” he said.

Akıncı, responding to criticisms concerning medical supplies sent from the south, said this was not the first time health services or medicines had been received from the Greek Cypriot side.

“We had cancer medication sent over just a day before the delivery of the supplies,” he said, adding that what was important was finding common ground on humanitarian issues.

Asked about the idea of switching to a presidential system of governance in the TRNC, Akıncı said the issue could be discussed when the time came.

“I’ve never said we couldn’t discuss switching to such a system. Are the problems we experience to be solved once we switch to a presidential system? I believe the people’s aspect is more important because it will be the people who will be governing the system,” he stressed.

BRTK