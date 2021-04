Preparations for the upcoming five-plus-one informal meeting scheduled for next Tuesday in Geneva next week, are continuing.

The informal summit in Geneva is being held to see if there is sufficient common ground to restart negotiations.

President Ersin Tatar met with his negotiating team ahead of the informal summit which will take place between April 27-29.

The Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu was also present at the meeting held to exchange views on the upcoming conference.

BRTK