Power failure to the Geçitköy Pumping Station means that water cannot be supplied from the Geçitköy reservoir, Yeniduzen reports.

A statement by the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources said:

“The fault is expected to be eliminated during the day. During this time, people should use water conscientiously”.

UPDATE: Yeniduzen reported that the problem has been solved and water is not being pumped from the reservoir.

Yeniduzen