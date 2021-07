Some parts of Güzelyurt and Kyrenia will have power cuts today while repair work is underway, Kibris Postasi reported.

Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority (KIB-TEK ) announced that there well be a power cut to Aşağı Cengizköy, Yeşilyurt Social Housing, Cengiz Topel Hospital and its surroundings between 9-11am today because an electricity pole is being replaced.

In the Kyrenia – Karaağaç area, power will be cut between 9am and 5pm today while the network is undergoing maintenance and repairs.

