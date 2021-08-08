Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Energy Erhan Arıklı announced that he will give instructions to cut the electricity supply to all public institutions that have failed to pay their Kib-Tek bills, Yeniduzen reported.

Sharing this announcement on social media, Arıklı said, “The Ministry of Finance is right. I am giving instructions on Monday to cut the electricity to all public institutions that do not pay their debts, especially the Ministry of Finance“.

His comment follows the shock announcement by Kib-Tek that it is looking for a 30 percent hike in electricity costs, 21 percent of which to be borne by consumers.

Yeniduzen