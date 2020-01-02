US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has cancelled a trip to Cyprus next week in the wake of protests outside the US Embassy in Iraq.

Pompeo had been scheduled for a January 7 visit to Lefkoşa, the last leg of a short overseas trip with stops in Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. He was going to meet separately with both Cypriot community leaders.

“Secretary Pompeo must postpone his visit to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus due to the need for the Secretary to be in Washington, DC, to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East,” the Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

Ortagus also added that Pompeo, whose trip would be rescheduled “in the near future,” looked forward to the visit.

BRT