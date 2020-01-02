Latest Headlines

Pompeo Cancels Visit to Cyprus

53 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute
UN Secretary of State – Mike Pompeo

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has cancelled a trip to Cyprus next week in the wake of protests outside the US Embassy in Iraq.

Pompeo had been scheduled for a January 7 visit to Lefkoşa, the last leg of a short overseas trip with stops in Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. He was going to meet separately with both Cypriot community leaders.

Secretary Pompeo must postpone his visit to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus due to the need for the Secretary to be in Washington, DC, to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East,” the Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

Ortagus also added that Pompeo, whose trip would be rescheduled “in the near future,” looked forward to the visit.

BRT

Related Articles

Photo of EastMed Pipeline Makes No Sense: Akinci

EastMed Pipeline Makes No Sense: Akinci

12 mins ago
Photo of Happy New Year!

Happy New Year!

2 days ago
Photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Visit Cyprus

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Visit Cyprus

2 days ago
Photo of Help Plant a Forest!

Help Plant a Forest!

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker