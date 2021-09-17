All banks, foreign exchange companies, financial institutions, shops and the general public have been warned to double check any $US 100 banknotes they may have in their possession, Kibris Postasi reported.

Yesterday, at a casino operating in Kyrenia, it was reported that a customer knowingly put into circulation 20 counterfeit $100 banknotes.

Seven more of the counterfeit notes were found following a search of the hotel room where the suspect had been staying.

The police say that it is possible the counterfeit $100 banknotes could be in circulation already and the public should be wary and contact the police if they have any suspicions.

