Police initiated legal proceedings against a person who entered North Cyprus from abroad and tried to cross to the south without remaining in quarantine for 14 days.

According to the police statement, the 69-year-old person, who arrived in the TRNC on March 14, tried to cross the border to the south vie the Metehan crossing point. Legal proceedings were initiated against him, which was detected this morning after he was discovered trying to cross south at around 6am.

Six Cases of Coronavirus in Total

Minister of Health Ali Pilli said that there are no new cases in the north, and the tests performed on six others in the last 24 hours were negative.

He said that six people were tested after showing suspicious symptoms in the past 24 hours, but all of these tests were negative.

The health minister said that two of the six people tested were among the people being observed in the hotels, two were Moroccan citizens in North Cyprus and the other two were British citizens living in the country.

The treatment of the six coronavirus patients, whose tests have been positive, continues.

As of yesterday, there are 35 COVID -19 cases in the south (two in English bases), six in the north and 41 in Cyprus. (TAK)

