LGC News logo

Police Seize Counterfeit 100TL Banknotes

  • 27 seconds ago

North Cyprus News - Turkish LiraThe police have seized fake 100TL bills worth a total of 4,500 TL. They are warning the public to be alert and to report anyone suspected of passing counterfeit banknotes to their nearest police station.

 The serial numbers of the seized counterfeit banknotes are as follows:

C490542321, C452543305, C414546301, C520800345, C478657587, C748457154, C621341215, C325754621, C254568941.

It is possible that more of the fake banknotes have been circulated in shops, banks, foreign exchange companies, financial institutions, markets.

If any of the counterfeit banknotes are discovered the police urgently request that it be reported to the nearest police station.

Yeniduzen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook