The police have seized fake 100TL bills worth a total of 4,500 TL. They are warning the public to be alert and to report anyone suspected of passing counterfeit banknotes to their nearest police station.

The serial numbers of the seized counterfeit banknotes are as follows:

C490542321, C452543305, C414546301, C520800345, C478657587, C748457154, C621341215, C325754621, C254568941.

It is possible that more of the fake banknotes have been circulated in shops, banks, foreign exchange companies, financial institutions, markets.

If any of the counterfeit banknotes are discovered the police urgently request that it be reported to the nearest police station.

Yeniduzen