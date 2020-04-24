Latest Headlines

Police Reminder to Wear a Mask in Public

North Cyprus News - Woman wearing maskPeople who have acquired permission to go out on the street in North Cyprus will be required to wear a mask in public as of today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay made a statement after the Council of Ministers, which took place on Wednesday, April 22, declaring that it would be prohibited to go on the street without a mask from Friday.

The General Directorate of Police reminded the of ban in an announcement today and stressed that legal action will be taken against those who do not comply with the ban.

The statement of the police included the following statements:

As part of the measures taken by the Council of Ministers of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), everyone on the street for such reasons as food shopping, pharmacies, hospitals, fuel purchases and banks) in order to meet fulfil their permit requirements are obliged to wear a mask”.

This is a reminder that legal action will be taken against those who do not comply with the ban within the scope of the decree, and we ask everyone to follow the rules”.

Yeniduzen

