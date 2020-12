Police are trying to identify a driver involved in a hit and run accident that occurred at around 6pm this evening in Lapta.

Ülkü Durgut (25) was struck by a vehicle as he was crossing Mareşal Fevzi Çakmak Street in Lapta. He is receiving treatment at Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia.

Footage from cameras installed at workplaces are being examined by the police in order to try and identify the vehicle and its driver.

Yeniduzen