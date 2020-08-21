Latest Headlines

Police Investigate Three Sudden Death Incidents

14 mins ago
36 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - AmbulancePolice are investigating three separate incidents of sudden death.

It was reported yesterday that John Albert Turner (44) complained of feeling unwell and died suddenly at his home in Famagusta at around 9pm.

In Lapta, Philip James Proctor (59) died in the parking bay of his Lapta home at around 10.45 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, Salih Gökdel (69) was suddenly taken ill at his home in Nicosia and died on his way to hospital.

The police announced that the investigation into the three incidents is continuing.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Three New Cases of Covid-19 in Last 24 Hours

Three New Cases of Covid-19 in Last 24 Hours

5 seconds ago
Photo of Varosha Property Owners File With IPC

Varosha Property Owners File With IPC

36 mins ago
Photo of Brexit Bonus For North Cyprus Producers

Brexit Bonus For North Cyprus Producers

1 hour ago
Photo of Work Continues on Ambitious Ercan Terminal Project

Work Continues on Ambitious Ercan Terminal Project

21 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker