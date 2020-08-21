Police are investigating three separate incidents of sudden death.

It was reported yesterday that John Albert Turner (44) complained of feeling unwell and died suddenly at his home in Famagusta at around 9pm.

In Lapta, Philip James Proctor (59) died in the parking bay of his Lapta home at around 10.45 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, Salih Gökdel (69) was suddenly taken ill at his home in Nicosia and died on his way to hospital.

The police announced that the investigation into the three incidents is continuing.

