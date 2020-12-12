Police remain on guard outside the Cratos Hotel in Çatalköy following a quarrel between two families regarding the sharing of Cratos Hotel.

Murat Bozoğlu on one side and his brother Kemal, and father and mother on the other side got into a fight over shared ownership of the Cratos Hotel; both side’s security guards had clashed in front of the police.

The fight between two brothers at Cratos Hotel escalated yesterday. The two brothers, Murat Bozoğlu, who owns 60 percent of the Cratos Hotel, and Kemal Bozoğlu, who owns 30 percent of the hotel, attended a court hearing yesterday. After the hearing, it was stated that Kemal Bozoğlu raided the Cratos Hotel with nearly a hundred people, including armed guards. Police teams, who were preparing for a traffic operation in Kyrenia, canceled the operation after the incident and checked the entrance and exit of the hotel last night. Extensive security measures are in place around the hotel

Police officers who remain on watch outside the hotel beyond their working hours have complained that their guard duties take them away from normal traffic inspections and other routine work which is being disrupted.

Yenibakis, Yeniduzen