A man, who was arrested in connection with a fatal traffic accident in Kyrenia, was brought before the court today.

The judge ordered that the man, whose initials are given as A.K., who is accused of running over a pedestrian on 22 January, be detained for three days.

The pedestrian, 23-year-old Emrullah Baran was attempting to cross Mete Adanir Street in Kyrenia. He died at the scene and the suspect was arrested.

The police asked that the driver be kept in police custody for three days so that statements can be taken and any camera footage obtained can be examined. An autopsy will be carried out on Baran.

Yeniduzen