Police Controlling Roads to Lapta, Alsancak and Karşıyaka

36 mins ago
North-Cyprus-News-Police-Curfew-Check.jpgThe roads leading to and from Lapta, Karşıyaka and Alsancak districts are under police control.

Within the scope of the coronavirus measures, the Council of Ministers declared a curfew for five days starting at midnight on Sunday, to prevent people travelling from one area to another. Alsancak, Lapta and Karşıyaka regions were also put into regional quarantine to prevent coronavirus outbreaks.

Entries and exits to these areas are under police control. Residents of those areas, with prior permission, may go to places such as supermarkets, pharmacies and petrol stations.

Private sector employees and public servants (police, fire brigade, municipality, civil defence, district governorships, etc.) who are allowed to work in order to meet basic needs within the framework of the measures taken by the Council of Ministers regarding the coronavirus, are exempt from the Partial Curfew.

