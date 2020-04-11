Latest Headlines

Police Charge 52 People For Breaking Curfew

42 mins ago
North Cyprus News - Police enforce curfew
Police Enforce Curfew

The Police Press Officer, has said that 52 people had broken the partial curfew yesterday. Five people were caught being out on the streets at night after 9pm, when the full night-time curfew begins; (it ends at 6am.)

One business premise was discovered to be operating despite the ban. All those who have violated the measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus were charged.

Here is a reminder that anyone needing to leave home for essential supplies should apply on the following WhatsApp numbers:

0548 811 0155

0548 811 0156

0548 811 0157

0548 811 0158

Additionally, the TRNC government has opened a website in both Turkish and English for those wishing to break curfew for essential needs.

The address is as follows: https://permissions.gov.ct.tr/street

Yenduzen, LGC News

