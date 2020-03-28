Latest Headlines

Police Charge 18 People for Breaking The Curfew

42 mins ago
Cyprus News - Police enforce curfewThe police, during their patrols on Friday, have charged 18 people for violating the curfew imposed in North Cyprus.

One individual had broken the 14-day quarantine rule.

A police statement said that that legal proceedings have been initiated against the persons in question.

Special phone numbers have been put in place on WhatsApp for those who need to leave their homes. Otherwise permission at a local police station must be sought in order to break curfew.

WhatsApp numbers as follows:

0548 811 0155
0548 811 0156
0548 811 0157
0548 811 0158

Yeniduzen

