Three people have been arrested for excavating for ancient artefacts in Alevkaya without permission from the competent authority during a police operation.

A police press statement read that:

“As a result of the operation carried out by the police at Alevkayası Mevkii at around 15:00 on 28.04.2020, S.Ç. (E-38), Ö.A. (E-51) and Ö.B. (E-52) found ancient artefacts. They were detained and arrested while they were excavating without permission from the competent authority. 45 pieces of broken pottery shards, which are believed to be ethnographic antiquities were found in the possession of the aforementioned persons. The investigation by the police is ongoing.”

Yeniduzen