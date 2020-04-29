Latest Headlines

Police Arrest Three Men for Illegally Excavating Antiquities

3 hours ago
0 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - Pottery Shards - AntiquitiesThree people have been arrested for excavating for ancient artefacts in Alevkaya without permission from the competent authority during a police operation.

A police press statement read that:

As a result of the operation carried out by the police at Alevkayası Mevkii at around 15:00 on 28.04.2020, S.Ç. (E-38), Ö.A. (E-51) and Ö.B. (E-52) found ancient artefacts. They were detained and arrested while they were excavating without permission from the competent authority. 45 pieces of broken pottery shards, which are believed to be ethnographic antiquities were found in the possession of the aforementioned persons. The investigation by the police is ongoing.”

Yeniduzen

 

Related Articles

Photo of Medics Urge Use of Contactless Bank Cards

Medics Urge Use of Contactless Bank Cards

19 mins ago
Photo of Police Arrest 57 Curfew Violators

Police Arrest 57 Curfew Violators

23 hours ago
Photo of Include TRNC Covid-19 Statistics Akinci asks WHO

Include TRNC Covid-19 Statistics Akinci asks WHO

1 day ago
Photo of Measures to Stop Spread of Covid-19 Must be Maintained

Measures to Stop Spread of Covid-19 Must be Maintained

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker