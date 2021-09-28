LGC News logo

Police Arrest Azeri Hitman After He Crosses To South

North Cyprus News - police - arrest - handcuffsAn Azerbaijani with a Russian passport was arrested by the police after he crossed via the Lokmacı pedestrian crossing in Nicosia to the south, Yeniduzen reported. 

According to Greek Cypriot daily ‘Politis’, the 38-year-old man, who was carrying a gun and a silencer had arrived in the south to carry out an execution.

The report said that he had been followed, following a tip-off by the Greek Cypriot police. After he crossed via Lokmaci, he hired a car and was stopped by the police in South Cyprus.

The police are questioning the arrested man after they discovered that he was carrying a gun with a silencer and seized “other evidence” found after they searched the vehicle.

Yeniduzen

