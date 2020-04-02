The police have arrested 65 people for violating the curfew.

According to the Police Press Officer, during patrols carried out by the police across the country between 1 and 2 April, a total of 65 people were found to be violating the curfew, 14 of whom were on the street in the daytime without prior permission and 51 were out after 9pm at night.

Anyone with a special reason to leave their home in the daytime must apply for police permission using WhatsApp or applying online. There is a full curfew between 9pm-6pm.

Yeniduzen